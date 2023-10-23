ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated stalking and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after he allegedly attempted to force his way into a house in St. Pete last week.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Dennis Barahona, 22, was seen trying to open the locked front door to a home near 7th Avenue North and 49th Street North.

Authorities said the home belonged to a woman Barahona did not know.

According to police, the 22-year-old then picked up a large concrete stone and walked to the backyard of the home, where a neighbor confronted him.

The neighbor proceeded to call the police, and Barahona was arrested by officers a few blocks away from the home. SPPD said Barahona had previously attempted to make contact with the same homeowner on at least two other occasions.

Based on the investigation, detectives determined that Barahona has approached “multiple women in a violent or concerning manner in the United Central and Disston Heights neighborhoods since August.”

Barahona was also charged with inappropriate contact with two other women in separate recent incidents. According to police, in one instance, the 22-year-old allegedly pushed a woman, and in another case, he’s accused of grabbing a woman from behind.

If you or anyone you know has had a similar interaction with Barahona or has information about this investigation, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.