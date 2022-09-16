ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they made an arrest in their investigation of a murder that happened in mid-February.

In a Friday press release, officers said they charged Jaylen Shazell, 22, of St. Petersburg in the murder of Demond Perry, 25.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Perry was killed on Feb. 12, 2022, after Shazell chased Perry’s Infiniti while he drove off from a nightclub and fired at the car 24 times.

After suffering gunshot wounds, Perry crashed his car on Tyrone Boulevard, which flipped and caught on fire. He died hours later.

Demond Perry (Credit: Pinellas County Crime Stoppers)

At the time of the initial investigation, the case was St. Petersburg’s first homicide of 2022. Shazell was charged with first degree murder in the case.