21-year-old woman found dead inside Largo mobile home, homicide investigation underway

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Police have opened up a homicide investigation Monday afternoon after a 21-year-old was found dead in a mobile home on Sunday night.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 8 a.m. Sunday to the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park for what was called in as an armed emergency.

When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Adisyn Mudd dead inside a mobile home.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information related to Mudd’s death are asked to contact Detective Robert Sosa at 727-582-6161 or via e-mail at rsosa@pcsonet.com.