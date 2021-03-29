21-year-old woman found dead inside Largo mobile home, homicide investigation underway

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Police have opened up a homicide investigation Monday afternoon after a 21-year-old was found dead in a mobile home on Sunday night.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 8 a.m. Sunday to the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park for what was called in as an armed emergency.

When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Adisyn Mudd dead inside a mobile home.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information related to Mudd’s death are asked to contact Detective Robert Sosa at 727-582-6161 or via e-mail at rsosa@pcsonet.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss