21-year-old suspected of attacking St. Pete cab drivers with hammer, police say

Pinellas County
Drajan N. Polite (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail)

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police charged a suspect Wednesday in a series of taxi robberies in September and October 2021. 

Police said Drajan Polite, 21, of robbed three different cab drivers  on Sept. 6, Sept. 19, and Oct. 3.

In the first and third robberies, Polite allegedly used a hammer to hit the drivers in the head — even knocking one man’s teeth out, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The driver in the second robbery was reportedly not injured.

Police said Polite was already in the Pinellas County Jail after being arrested for unrelated charges in October.

He now faces charges for aggravated battery, robbery with a weapon, strong armed robbery and violating probation.

