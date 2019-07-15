21-year-old arrested, accused of attacking deputy & nurse after Treasure Island crash

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old St. Pete man is accused of attacking a Pinellas County deputy and a nurse while being treated after a crash in Treasure Island.

Deputies say Jacob Turner was going westbound on Treasure Island Causeway when he lost control of his 2003 Ford Explorer and began to slide sideways. The Explorer crossed over the center median and into the eastbound lanes of Treasure Island Boulevard, hitting a 2000 Volvo V70 driven by Laura Varonich, 59.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics took both Turner and Varonich to a local hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Turner showed signs of impairment. During the course of the DUI investigation at the hospital, Turner became combative and battered a deputy and a nurse while in the emergency room.

Deputies say speed and impairment are both factors in the case.

Turner was charged with one count of Battery on Law Enforcement and one count of Battery on an Emergency Medical Care Provider.

Turner will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail following his release from the hospital.

DUI related charges are pending the results of a blood draw. The investigation continues.

