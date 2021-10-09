2022 Skyway 10K to resume in-person on March 6

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 5th annual Skyway 10K is officially returning in person come March 6.

Registration for the run will be based on a lottery process, which will open to the public on Monday, Oct. 18 at Skyway10K.com.

The price of general admission registration is $80 per person, which is non-refundable, and there will be a total of 8,000 registration spots, with 7,500 of those spots designated as general admission and the remaining 500 designated for VIP admission.

Race officials say the first 2,000 runners who participated virtually earlier this year for the 4th annual Skyway 10K will be given priority registration.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and includes access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area, and VIP swag at the VIP tent throughout race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

Registration for the lottery closes on Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and winners of the lottery will be notified by Oct. 28.

One hundred percent of the registration fees will go toward the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

For more information about next year’s race, please visit Skyway10K.com.

Sponsorships for the 2022 Skyway 10K are also available, and anyone interested in sponsoring the Skyway 10K should contact nurban@skyway10k.com.