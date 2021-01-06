2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg moved to late April

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been rescheduled to late April, according to race and city officials.

The Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled to happen March 5 to March 7, will now take place April 23 to April 25.

“I want to thank our friends at INDYCAR and our partners at Green Savoree for putting the health and safety of fans first. Each of these races takes an incredible amount of work from hundreds of dedicated professionals, and I know the decision to move the date of the race is not made lightly,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I appreciate the drivers, teams, staff, and most of all the fans for their patience and understanding. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the next Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

More information on the event and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days.

Ticket purchasers on file and customers who deferred tickets from the 2020 event will also receive direct communication on the renewal and ticketing process.

The event will be subject to COVID-19 guidances and mandates of local, state, and national authorities regarding public gatherings.