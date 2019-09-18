Police: 20-year-old man shot and killed in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man was riding a bicycle when he was fatally shot in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Police said 20-year-old Marquis Scott was found wounded near the intersection of Queensboro Avenue South and Yale Street around 10 p.m.

“Several shots were fired and when we arrived we found that a 20 year old man had been shot and he was lying in the street with his bicycle,” said Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

He was rushed to Bayfront Health and pronounced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

