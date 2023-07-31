PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Clearwater man died after a sedan struck his motorcycle at a busy intersection Sunday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was headed south on SR-688 just before 9 p.m. when a sedan, driven by a 22-year-old Largo woman, crossed in front of him under a yellow flashing turn signal.

In an instant, the sedan clipped the rider, throwing him from his motorcycle. The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. A crash report indicated the man was wearing a helmet.

The woman was said to have suffered only minor injuries.