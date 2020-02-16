Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes in Dunedin Causeway

Pinellas County

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Spring Hill man drowned after his kayak capsized at the Dunedin Causeway while fishing with friends Saturday.

Deputies were called to the Dunedin Causeway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man struggling in the water.

Kyle Zachary Bobb and his capsized kayak were located approximately 200 yards off shore. Because of the rough conditions, it was nearly impossible for deputies to rescue him from land, so the sheriff’s office called assistance from air and marine units.

Even the flight unit struggled keeping sight of Bobb and his kayak because of the rough waters.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, more than four hours after the 911 call, deputies located Bobb’s body on the north side of the Dunedin Causeway.

Investigators learned Bobb and a group of friends were shark fishing from shore Saturday. Friends told deputies Bobb paddled his kayak into the water to set a bait, but his kayak flipped over in the water and he was unable to swim back.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

