TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting left two people wounded outside a sports bar in St. Petersburg Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot behind Jimmy’s Sports Bar, 3510 34th Street North around 10:20 p.m.

Police said both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a local trauma center and the other was airlifted to a nearby trauma hospital.

One of them will likely face charges, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.