TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is in custody after a shooting that left two people injured in Largo on Sunday.

A Largo police spokesman said the shooting happened at the King’s Manor Mobile Home Park on 1399 S. Belcher Road.

They said two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

A suspect is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.