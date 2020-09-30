LIVE NOW /
2 women shot in Largo during struggle over gun, police say

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women were shot as they both struggled over a gun at a home in Largo early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palm Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police said one woman was shot in the hand and the other was hit in the upper body. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Both women are being treated at an area hospital.

Charges are pending, according to detectives.

