CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women were rushed to the hospital following a fiery crash in Clearwater early Sunday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers along with Clearwater fire and rescue crews were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Drew Street.

CPD said the crash occurred when the car the two women were in slammed into a median, overturned and then caught fire. The two women were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

According to authorities, speed is thought to be a factor in the crash.

