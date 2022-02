ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two 15-year-old boys from St. Petersburg were injured after a shooting in a St. Petersburg alley.

According to police, the shooting occurred near 1230 40th Street South in St. Pete.

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said one of the teens is in serious but stable condition, the other suffered a graze wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident and no one is in custody.