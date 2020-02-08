2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teenagers have been killed following a deadly crash on I-275.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Erinasha Jones, 18, was traveling on northbound I-275 near 22nd Avenue North just after 6:20 a.m. Saturday when she attempted to change lanes and entered the path of another vehicle.

Troopers say, Jones’ Toyota Camry collided with the other vehicle and rotated across the interstate ultimately colliding with two trees.

Jiana Minaya, 16 and Keeoshia Edwards, 17, were passengers in Jones’ vehicle and were taken to Bayfront Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers say both teens had not been wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Jones was transported to Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries and troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending and an investigation is underway.

