ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenage boys were arrested after officers discovered a threatening social media post on Wednesday, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department took a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old into custody after becoming aware of a post showing the two boys pointing what appeared to be guns while standing in front of a Pinellas County deputy vehicle.

The post also included a threatening message, although that message was not released.

According to sheriff’s, the 17-year-old was charged with armed trespassing, threatening communications, two counts of VOP Felony, violation of supervised release, and tampering with evidence.

The department also charged the 15-year-old with armed trespassing and possession of marijuana.

No additional information was provided.

Police want to remind everyone that threats on social media are not a joke. These posts are taken very seriously and have severe consequences.