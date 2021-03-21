2 teens arrested for battery on a Clearwater Beach lifeguard

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 18-year-old men from Brandon were arrested on Clearwater Beach Saturday afternoon for battery on a lifeguard.

According to a Clearwater Police officer, a lifeguard working tower four on Clearwater Beach saw two underage girls who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” around 4 p.m.

The lifeguard reportedly approached the girls to ask if they were okay or needed assistance. The police report states Chase Moorer, 18, got into the lifeguard’s face and stated, “Do we have a problem?” before pushing the lifeguard.

Noah Dubose, 18, also allegedly approached the lifeguard, pushed him, and said “We got a problem?”

The two men were arrested for battery on an emergency medical personnel. The lifeguard didn’t suffer any injuries.