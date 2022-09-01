PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.

According to arrest documents, Moya Malaver was behind the wheel of a grey Ford Mustang while Jackson was driving a grey Porche in what deputies called a “speed contest.”

“Had either vehicle struck a pedestrian or other vehicle… it would have resulted in fatalities,” the arrest documents added.

Both men were charged with racing on a highway and reckless driving.