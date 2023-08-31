PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two students were rushed to area hospitals after being stabbed at a high school in Clearwater Thursday morning.

Authorities told WFLA.com the stabbing happened around 11:20 a.m. at Countryside High School in Clearwater. About two hours after the incident, authorities said both students were listed in “stable condition.”

One suspect was taken into custody. Local officials said there is no threat to other students at the school and the parents of both victims have been notified. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately provided.

“Parts of the school are crime scenes, and students are being held in their classes to preserve those scenes,” a Clearwater police spokesman said.

Officers will assist with regular dismissal Thursday at 1:45 p.m. The school district will communicate with parents if details for an early release can be worked out. Parents are asked not to go to the school at this time.

Officials are expected to brief the media later Thursday.

