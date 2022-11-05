ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident happened on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South at 9:30 p.m.

Police said both people were hit by a sedan and died at the scene of the crash. The driver reportedly stopped and is cooperating with officers.

4th Street South will be closed between 9th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South for several hours as officers investigate, according to St. Petersburg police.

