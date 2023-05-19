ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A fight inside the bathroom of a Pinellas County high school led to the arrest of two students for possession of a weapon on school property.

Police were called to a boy’s restroom at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg late Thursday morning where they saw a 15-year-old boy walk out of the restroom and hand a backpack to a 16-year-old student.

That’s when police say the 16-year-old took off on foot, leaving the campus.

Officers patrolling the area found the teen walking nearby and discovered a handgun inside the backpack.

Both the 15 and 16-year-old students were taken into custody.

“St. Petersburg police make the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated,” the department said in a news release. “This serves as a reminder to students that the police department takes these matters very seriously and the consequences could be severe.”