ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Penalty — False bark on the play. Two rescue dogs from St. Petersburg will go tail to tail in Animals Planet’s PUPPY BOWL XIX broadcast this Sunday.

The Puppy Bowl, known for being the longest-running call-to-adoption TV event, will return for its 19th year on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. ET. This year, the Puppy Bowl said it is celebrating with more puppies, more animal shelters, and more rescues.

In all, this year’s game will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters, and rescues across 34 states.

Among them will be Max, a 6-month-old lab/pointer mix, and Nancy, a 6-month-old terrier mix.

Max (PUPPY BOWL XIX) Nancy (PUPPY BOWL XIX)

“These puppies can’t wait to take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl Stadium and show off their moves on the field for PUPPY BOWL XIX,” event promoters said.

The three-hour television matchup will showcase the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff, as they take to the gridiron in hopes of winning the “Lombarky” trophy.

“In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes,” promoters added.

The Puppy Bowl will start with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and discovery+ at 1 p.m. ET to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft.

Audiences will also learn more about each puppy player’s breed mix and other unique traits that could help determine which puppy player will have a furry leg-up on the field.