2 sought after robbing wallet of 75-year-old in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for two women who robbed a 75-year-old woman of her wallet.

Police say the two committed the robbery on Nov. 15 as the 75-year-old shopped for groceries.

Within half-an-hour, the two went to another store and spent $5,000 in electronics and gift cards. They tried to make another purchase at an additional store but the victim’s card was declined.

Police say the women were in a dark grey SUV.

If you recognize either of the women or have any information, please contact STPD at 727-893-7780.

