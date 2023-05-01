TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot in Tarpon Springs Sunday night, according to police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said shots were heard around 8:13 p.m. near East Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Levis Avenue.

Police said they were finding witnesses for the shooting when they learned that two gunshot victims were taken to Advent Health of North Pinellas.

One of the victims died from their wounds, according to a release. The exact condition of the surviving victim is not yet known.

Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The department is looking for more information on the homicide investigation. Potential witnesses are asked to call 727-938-2849 with any information they have.

