PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department investigated a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the Boardwalk Apartments on 102nd Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.

Two people were shot, with one fatality confirmed, according to a release. The surviving victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department did not announce any arrests but said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.