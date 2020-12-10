2 sea turtles return to wild in Tarpon Springs after boat strike, fishing line entanglement

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS Fla. (WFLA) – Two sea turtles have returned to the wild following rehabilitation at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, after suffering a boat strike and entanglement in fishing line.

CMA released the two green sea turtles at Fred Howard Park on Wednesday.

“Lemonhead” was found entangled in a fishing line in Pasco County and had been in CMA’s car since Oct. 20. The turtle also ingested the line.

A veterinarian was able to remove the line and x-rays on the Lemonhead confirmed there was no hook on the line.

“Crunch” was one of the aquarium’s smallest patients in 2020, weighing in a just 2.13 pounds.

Crunch was found in Crystal River with a boat strike injury to his shell on Aug. 6.

A CT scan on Oct. 7 revealed the turtle had trauma to his spine after the injury, leading to a longer rehabilitation stay.

“Lemonhead” and “Crunch” were cleared for release by Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s veterinarian and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss