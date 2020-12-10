2 sea turtles return to wild in Tarpon Springs after boat strike, fishing line entanglement

TARPON SPRINGS Fla. (WFLA) – Two sea turtles have returned to the wild following rehabilitation at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, after suffering a boat strike and entanglement in fishing line.

CMA released the two green sea turtles at Fred Howard Park on Wednesday.

“Lemonhead” was found entangled in a fishing line in Pasco County and had been in CMA’s car since Oct. 20. The turtle also ingested the line.

A veterinarian was able to remove the line and x-rays on the Lemonhead confirmed there was no hook on the line.

“Crunch” was one of the aquarium’s smallest patients in 2020, weighing in a just 2.13 pounds.

Crunch was found in Crystal River with a boat strike injury to his shell on Aug. 6.

A CT scan on Oct. 7 revealed the turtle had trauma to his spine after the injury, leading to a longer rehabilitation stay.

“Lemonhead” and “Crunch” were cleared for release by Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s veterinarian and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.