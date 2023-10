CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast rescued two people after their boat capsized off the coast of Clearwater.

Crews brought the victims back to the station where they received medical evaluations.

The Sand Key Rescue team said the boat was a Center Console.

“A hazard to navigation broadcast is being issued while salvage plans are made,” the Coast Guard added.