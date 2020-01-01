2 ‘pipe bomb-style devices’ found near Pinellas Park mobile home park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A maintenance worker at a Pinellas Park found two “pipe bomb-style devices” while completing some work behind a mobile home Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the devices were located around 4:20 p.m. at the Sunny Rest Mobile Home Park.

Officers say the devices were buried in the ground approximately 3 feet.

The Tampa Police Department Bomb Squad responded and safely removed the devices from the property.

No other devices were found and police say the devices are believed to have been buried for an extended period of time.