2 ‘pipe bomb-style devices’ found near Pinellas Park mobile home park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A maintenance worker at a Pinellas Park found two “pipe bomb-style devices” while completing some work behind a mobile home Tuesday afternoon, police say.

8 On Your Side Investigates is digging deeper into this New Year’s Eve mystery.

“Scary because you never know what’s in the ground,” said neighbor Denise Westover.

According to police, the devices were located around 4:20 p.m. at the Sunny Rest Mobile Home Park.

Officers say the devices were buried in the ground approximately 3 feet.

The Tampa Police Department Bomb Squad responded and safely removed the devices from the property.

No other devices were found and police say the devices are believed to have been buried for an extended period of time.

Police have released no information about the pipe bomb suspect.

Tonight, some neighbors are so anxious they didn’t want to be identified.

“It looked, you know, something off TV or something,” said one man.

“You talked with the maintenance worker?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Yea. He showed it to me first,” he said.

Police did not release pictures of the devices, the man described the two cylinders.

“The black one had the fuse coming out of the side, the other one had the fuse coming out the top.”

Don and Denise Westover have lived in the community for close to a decade.

They say the lot where the devices were found had been empty for months.

“The guy that used to live here, he committed suicide,” said Mr. Westover.

8 On Your Side Investigates is speaking with residents about potential suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

Meantime, a man who identified himself as the owner of the mobile home park said he is currently remodeling the grounds.

He wanted to stress that the community is safe.

