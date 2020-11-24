2 people injured following St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night.

Police received a call just after 8 p.m. about a person shot in the street near 803 15th Street South.

Upon arrival, a man whose identity has not been released was found and has been taken to a local hospital.

Police say a second unidentified victim showed up at a local hospital, on their own suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is unknown if the two shooting victims are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

