ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were fatally struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening.

Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash.

Deputies said it was discovered two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital, where they died.

No other information was immediately available.