ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were shot in St. Petersburg on Friday afternoon.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they responded to the intersection of 19th Street South and 7th Avenue South after someone was reportedly shot.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the men was not immediately available.

Police did not say if they are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.