LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

2 men hospitalized following shooting in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting in Clearwater.

According to officials, the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Both men were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the men has life-threatening injuries and the other non-life-threatening injuries.

There are two scenes that officers are at. One is located at the corner of Cleveland Street and Highland Avenue and the other is located in the 1300 block of Parkwood Street.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss