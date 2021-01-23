2 men hospitalized following shooting in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting in Clearwater.

According to officials, the Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Both men were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the men has life-threatening injuries and the other non-life-threatening injuries.

There are two scenes that officers are at. One is located at the corner of Cleveland Street and Highland Avenue and the other is located in the 1300 block of Parkwood Street.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.