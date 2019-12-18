2 pedestrians struck by vehicle on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said two people were hit by a vehicle while walking on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater on Wednesday morning.

Clearwater police and paramedics responded to the crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Old Coachman Road around 7 a.m.

Police said one of the individuals was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and the other was taken to Measide Country Hospital.

Only one eastbound lane is open at Belcher Road. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

Further information was not immediately available.

