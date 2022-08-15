PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge will close from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that the closure is necessary for crews to install overhead signs as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

All southbound drivers needing to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit at the US 92 West (Dale Mabry South) Exit 41A. Drivers will continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard toward the southbound I-275 entrance ramp.

The closure does not affect northbound traffic on I-275.

The southbound lanes on US 19 will be closed at Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead work for the Gateway Expressway project, FDOT said.

FDOT said southbound drivers will be detoured to take the Ulmerton Road exit onto southbound Frontage Road, turn right onto westbound Ulmerton Road, then turn left on southbound 66th Street N. Drivers will continue on 66th Street N, make a left turn onto eastbound Bryan Dairy Road and then make a right turn onto southbound Frontage Road to regain access to southbound US 19.

Drivers traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road wishing to access southbound US 19 will be detoured to continue straight through the US 19 overpass until they reach 66th Street N, where they will join the same path as the southbound US 19 detoured traffic.