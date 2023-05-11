LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Largo police officers were hurt in separate incidents Thursday.

One of the officers was responding to an assist citizen call around 7 p.m. at 2045 East Bay Drive.

During the call, police said the responding officer was injured in a fight but they were able to call for further assistance.

Another officer tried to respond to the officer’s call but got into a crash at Keene and East Bay, police said.

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Police said one person is in custody and facing multiple charges.

No other information was immediately available.