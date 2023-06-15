OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two juveniles were stabbed when a suspected drug deal took a violent turn on Wednesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate a robbery at a shopping center, located at 3685 Tampa Road in Oldsmar.

Detectives learned two juveniles – whose ages and genders were not released – were stabbed during a suspected “drug transaction,” according to PCSO. The other two minors involved in the incident were not harmed.

The juveniles drove about four miles west on Tampa Road before stopping at PNC Bank, located at 32491 U.S. 19 North in Palm Harbor. They called 911 to seek help for their injuries, which appear to be non life-threatening, according to PCSO.

The alleged robbery and stabbings are under investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.