ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured Thursday evening in a shooting in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of 17th Avenue South, police said.

One man has non-life-threatening injuries and the other has serious injuries, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

