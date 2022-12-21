ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a market in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg police and fire departments are investigating a shooting at Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South.

Two people were rushed to the hospital, but are expected to survive, according to St. Pete police.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store. They also did not say if a suspect has been identified.

