2 injured in shooting at Derby Lane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting at the Derby Lane racetrack in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

Deputies responded to Derby Lane, 10490 Gandy Boulevard, around 2:10 a.m. and found one of the victims.

The other victim drove from the racetrack to an Applebee’s on Park Boulevard.

Authorities say one of the victims drove to the Applebee’s on Park Boulevard. (WFLA photo)

Both victims were taken to Bayfront Hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

