CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater fire and rescue crews are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cleveland Street and North Belcher Road, just outside of The Palms of Clearwater apartment complex, according to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

Two people were transported as trauma alerts following the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews cleared the scene.

Roads will be shut down in the area “for some time” while crews investigate.

A picture posted to the department’s Twitter page showed extensive damage to what appeared to be the passenger side of a white sedan.

Authorities did not immediately share photos of the motorcycle.