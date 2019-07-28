2 injured following boat crash in Pinellas County, charges pending

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are currently investigating a boat crash that occurred in Pasadena, Florida, Saturday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the boat was attempting to make a left turn towards the Intracostal Waterway and collided with a seawall.

Two people were thrown from the boat but thankfully were not injured.

Following the collision with the seawall, two other’s on the boat were both transported to Bayfront Health hospital.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash and BUI related charges are pending the results of blood drawn.

The investigation is ongoing.