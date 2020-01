PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a shooting left two men injured in Pinellas Park on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of 65th Terrace at about 6 a.m.

Police said one of the men was shot multiple times and the other one was hit once in his lower extremeties.

Both of the men were taken to local hospitals. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Further information was not immediately available.

