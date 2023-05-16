CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old Pinellas Park kayaker was arrested for boating under the influence following an hours-long search and rescue operation Sunday night.

Search and rescue crews spent hours looking for 52-year-old Jason Koehne, who was thought to have been missing on a kayak near Gandy Beach.

Crews eventually found Koehne paddling his kayak toward his parked car. Once back on solid ground, EMTs noticed the “extremely impaired” 52-year-old had bloodshot, red watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

After refusing a breath test, he was charged with boating under the influence.