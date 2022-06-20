TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Pinellas County early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of 66th Street at about 1:30 a.m. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office representative told WFLA two people were rushed to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They did not say if the shooter was in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

