CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a two-vehicle wreck in Clearwater, a city spokesperson said.

According to Clearwater police, officers responded to a crash in the area of Highland Avenue and Drew Street involving two cars.

The spokesperson said one of the cars ended up hitting a house. However, none of the residents were harmed.

The two people who were hospitalized were from the vehicles, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.