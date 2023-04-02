CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been hospitalized and two others were injured following a serious two-car crash in Clearwater.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of Belleair Road and US-19.

FHP stated that a Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling southbound on US-19 when the driver ran a “steady red light.” As the pickup entered the intersection, a Nissan Altima sedan was traveling southbound on US-19, turning to go west onto Belleair Rd. and the two cars collided.

Officials said the front portion of the pickup struck the front of the sedan. Upon impact, the pickup continued to travel down the road and struck a light pole located at the southeast corner of the intersection, where it came to its final rest.

The sedan came to a final stop at the intersection. FHP said two people were seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.