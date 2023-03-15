TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two employees at a Pinellas County assisted living facility were arrested after they allegedly battered two elderly residents and blamed the attack on one of the victims, authorities said.

Jail records show Rosa Edwards, 23, and Aneisha Hall, 19, were both arrested and charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video shows them start an altercation with an elderly resident who was pushing a woman’s wheelchair down the hall at Ivy Ridge Assisted Living Facility in unincorporated St. Petersburg. Deputies said Edwards was seen laughing at the victim and whipping him with a lanyard before a physical altercation ensued.

According to deputies, Edwards and Hall grabbed the man and took him to the ground, causing the woman’s wheelchair to tip over. Deputies said the pair ran away and left the victims on the ground. The man and the woman did not suffer any injuries, according to the news release.

Deputies said Edwards and Hall reported the incident to a coworker, but claimed the man battered the woman, and denied any involvement. However, the Executive Director of the facility was suspicious of their claims, reviewed surveillance video of the incident and reported it to the authorities.

When interviewed by detectives, Edwards admitted to using excessive force and said she should have handled the situation differently.

Deputies said an investigation was ongoing.

Both Edwards and Hall were suspended and are facing termination.