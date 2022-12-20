TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two adults found inside a mobile home Monday afternoon was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 3:18 p.m. for the death of two people.

Police said during the course of the investigation, it was learned that in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, Ricardo Ortiz Gomez, 46, shot and killed his girlfriend, Sharry Colon, 30, in bed while she slept.

Ortiz Gomez then committed suicide, according to police.

A family member later found the couple in the home and called police.

Police said Ortiz Gomez and Colon were described to have a “tumultuous” relationship and according to family and friends, Colon was planning on leaving.

The investigation in ongoing.